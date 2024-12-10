Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ranaghan Road area of Maghera.

Road closures are in place at the junctions with Ballyknock Road and Tirkane Road, while a number of properties are being evacuated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon (December 10), a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“Further updates will be issued in due course.”