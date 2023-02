A number of homes remain evacuated in Portrush due to a security alert.

The alert started last night (Wednesday) when the PSNI said they were attending a security alert in the Glentaisie Park area of the town.

"A number of homes have been evacuated while police examine a suspicious object,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning when asked for an update on the security alert, a PSNI spokesman said the situation was ongoing – and we would be updated in due course.