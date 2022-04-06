Security alert in West Belfast ends

Inspector Moutray said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes, and cordons have been lifted.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1770 of 05/04/22.”