Security alerts end at busy shopping areas in Derry/ Londonderry

PSNI

Police in Derry/Londonderry have conducted searches in the city following a report earlier today, 15th June, that three devices had been left at three locations.

Following a number of enquiries and searches in The Diamond, Shipquay Street and Lisnagelvin areas, nothing untoward has been found.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Tim McCullough said: “However, we would urge the public to be vigilant. If you notice anything which looks out of place or suspicious, do not approach or touch it but contact us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Our primary aim is to keep the local community safe and we would like to thank the community for their understanding during the course of our public safety operation this afternoon.”

An earlier statement said: “Police in Derry/Londonderry are dealing with a report made this afternoon, 15th June, that three devices have been left at three different locations in the city”.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: “We recognise that as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.

“Our officers are at these scenes in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street area and Lisnagelvin area and we ask that you adhere to any directions in place.

“We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances.