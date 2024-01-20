Security officer burgled shop in the Co Antrim shopping centre where he worked

A shopping centre security officer has pleaded guilty to the burglary of a shop in the complex where he stole £128 and two vapes.

Gary Daniel Hanley (26), with an address listed as Quarry Hill in Ahoghill, struck at Port Vapes in the Tower Centre in Ballymena on March 11 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, a prosecutor said that around 5.40am on the day in question, the Port Vapes premises had been entered and CCTV showed Hanley opening a safe and putting money into his pocket before lifting two vapes. The vapes were recovered.

A defence lawyer said at the time of the burglary the defendant had been working as a security officer at the Tower Centre.

The Tower Centre in Ballymena. Picture: Google

He said Hanley's relationship had broken up and he had been "drinking excessively". He "became homeless", was in "total despair," and was "sleeping outside" at times.

The lawyer said the defendant knew CCTV was on and he was "always going to be detected".

He told the court it was a "breach of trust" case.

The defendant lost his job and following the incident he "decided his life really needed to be turned around" and now has a new job and has been off drink, the defence barrister said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: "Breach of trust cases are regularly before the courts but I don't recall dealing with a security officer who has broken into his place of work and has stolen something".

He said it was clear that at the time the defendant had "suffered a series of setbacks and the rationality of your thought process has clearly come into question because this was always going to be detected".