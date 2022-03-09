The drugs, as well as a large sum of money, were found by the Lurgan Neighbourhood Watch Team on Monday and seized by police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Some of these are packaged to look like sweets and drinks in a clear attempt to entice children into buying and becoming addicted to drugs.

“We are committed to helping and protecting the young people within our communities and know that alot of you feel the same.

“Help us kick out of our area those who would exploit children for profit.

“If you have any information please ring 101, come and speak to a member of our team or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”

