Self-styled 'paedophile hunter' who spray painted 'nonce' on vehicle in Ballymena pleads guilty to offences

A Ballymena man who described himself as a "paedophile hunter" has pleaded guilty to charges after he spray painted the word 'nonce' on a car in the town's Ballykeel area, a court heard.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Alan Victor Palmer (56), of Parklands, was charged in relation to Monday June 5 this year.

He has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a man's car and possessing a firearm - an 'air gun' - in a public place 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse'.

Charges of possessing a 'firearm' to cause a person to fear violence and a fourth charge of 'displaying written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up hatred or arouse fear,' were withdrawn by prosecutors.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 27. The matter was adjourned to September for a pre-sentence report.