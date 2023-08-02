A Ballymena man who described himself as a "paedophile hunter" has pleaded guilty to charges after he spray painted the word 'nonce' on a car in the town's Ballykeel area, a court heard.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Alan Victor Palmer (56), of Parklands, was charged in relation to Monday June 5 this year.

He has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a man's car and possessing a firearm - an 'air gun' - in a public place 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse'.

Charges of possessing a 'firearm' to cause a person to fear violence and a fourth charge of 'displaying written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up hatred or arouse fear,' were withdrawn by prosecutors.