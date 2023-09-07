A Ballymena man who described himself as a "paedophile hunter," who spray painted the word 'nonce' on a sex offender's car in the town's Ballykeel area, has received a suspended jail term.

Alan Victor Palmer (56), of Parklands, was charged in relation to Monday June 5 this year. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a man's car and possessing a firearm - an 'air gun' - in a public place 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse'.

Charges of possessing a 'firearm' to cause a person to fear violence and a fourth charge of 'displaying written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up hatred or arouse fear,' were withdrawn by prosecutors.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday. A prosecutor said at 4pm on June 5 this year police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena in relation to a report of a "suspicious male".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The prosecutor said a woman told police she was concerned it was "something to do with her partner being a sex offender". Police arrived and noticed the man speaking to Palmer who was wearing sunglasses and had a black dog with him.

Officers noted 'nonce' was spray-painted on the man's vehicle. The prosecutor said the man was "badly shaken and was eager to leave the area urgently".

Palmer told police he was a "paedophile hunter" and when his car was searched a "white chalk spray canister" was found along with an "airsoft gun" in the footwell.

The court heard the defendant had spent twelve days on remand regarding the charges before being released on bail. The court was told the airgun was not produced during the Ballymena incident.

A defence barrister said the victim's name had been in the press ahead of the incident. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a "traumatic incident for the victim".

He told the defendant: "Whatever your suspicions or concerns that gives you no right whatsoever to take the law into your own hands. There are statutory authorities, namely the police in the first instance, who are properly charged with dealing with these matters."

The judge said it was a matter of concern to the court that the defendant had an airgun in his vehicle although he accepted it was not used to intimidate.

Added the judge: "But the fact that you were spraying this word in an intimidatory manner on the victim's vehicle and had at close hand a firearm is a matter of concern." He said Probation had carried out a "risk assessment" and did not believe Probation intervention was needed.

The judge said Probation said Palmer "appeared to have acknowledged the recklessness of your actions; you have expressed regret and you have expressed a commitment to avoid further offending behaviour".