Sergeant Joseph Campbell inquest: Coroner issues appeal for witnesses

The Coroner, His Honour Judge McGurgan, is appealing for anyone who believes they can assist the inquest into the death of Sergeant Joseph Campbell to make contact with the Legacy Inquest Unit.

By Terry Ferry
1 hour ago

Sergeant Campbell was a police officer who was shot and killed outside Cushendall Police Station on February 25, 1977.

Staff from the Legacy Inquest Unit will be available to speak to anyone who believes they can assist this inquest on Tuesday, February 28, from 11.00am to 3.00pm, at the Parochial Hall, St Mary’s Church on Chapel Road, Cushendall.

Alternatively, staff from the unit can be contacted as follows :

Cushendall Police Station.

Legacy Inquest Unit

Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service

1st Floor, Laganside House

23-27 Oxford Street, Belfast BT1 3LA.

Telephone: 028 9044 6820.

Email: [email protected]

