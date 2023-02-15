Sergeant Campbell was a police officer who was shot and killed outside Cushendall Police Station on February 25, 1977.
Staff from the Legacy Inquest Unit will be available to speak to anyone who believes they can assist this inquest on Tuesday, February 28, from 11.00am to 3.00pm, at the Parochial Hall, St Mary’s Church on Chapel Road, Cushendall.
Alternatively, staff from the unit can be contacted as follows :
Legacy Inquest Unit
Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service
1st Floor, Laganside House
23-27 Oxford Street, Belfast BT1 3LA.
Telephone: 028 9044 6820.
Email: [email protected]
