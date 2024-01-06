A 57-year-old woman with an "appalling" shoplifting record who was once banned from entering any shop in Northern Ireland, has been caught with a magnetic security tag remover in her handbag.

Deirdre Ann McKeown, of Galgorm Road in Ballymena, was detected with the item after police stopped a vehicle on May 26 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court she pleaded guilty to a charge of 'going equipped for theft'. The court heard the incident happened ahead of the defendant being sentenced for a number of matters last November.

The November Court was told McKeown had 115 previous convictions - including 60 for theft - and she was doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in a bid to stop shoplifting.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In November she was given a suspended jail term for the theft of £225 worth of cosmetics from Gordon's Chemist in Antrim town on October 15, 2022; washing pods from B&M in Ballymena on June 11, 2022 and items worth £7, £7 and £9 on three days in June 2022 at a Spar in the Ahoghill area.

At Ballymena Court on January 4, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "appalling record," particularly for theft.