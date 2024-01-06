Serial shoplifter once banned from entering any shop in Northern Ireland has now been caught with a magnetic security tag remover
Deirdre Ann McKeown, of Galgorm Road in Ballymena, was detected with the item after police stopped a vehicle on May 26 last year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court she pleaded guilty to a charge of 'going equipped for theft'. The court heard the incident happened ahead of the defendant being sentenced for a number of matters last November.
The November Court was told McKeown had 115 previous convictions - including 60 for theft - and she was doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in a bid to stop shoplifting.
In November she was given a suspended jail term for the theft of £225 worth of cosmetics from Gordon's Chemist in Antrim town on October 15, 2022; washing pods from B&M in Ballymena on June 11, 2022 and items worth £7, £7 and £9 on three days in June 2022 at a Spar in the Ahoghill area.
At Ballymena Court on January 4, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "appalling record," particularly for theft.
However, he said the May 26 offence pre-dated the suspended sentence from November, and handed down a new sentence of eight months, suspended for three years.