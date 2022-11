Officers are appealing for information following reports of a male being assaulted in the Highfield Road area at around 11.30pm on Saturday, November 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim has sustained a number of serious injuries as a result of this unprovoked attack. If you were in the area or have any dashcam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 2040 of 12/11/2022.”