Details emerged as Ryan Desmond Connolly (34), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison, appeared via video link from Antrim town at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 1).

He pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage to doors at the Lighthouse Hostel in the Linenhall Street area of Ballymena on May 31 this year.

A prosecutor said police attended the Lighthouse Hostel around 5.30am where the defendant, a resident, had kicked the front door through.

Ballymena courthouse

Connolly left and police later saw him wearing a dressing gown.

Police then spoke to him whilst he was at an upstairs window and he had "some knives". It was not said in court but it is understood that was at Broadway Avenue in Ballymena.

The prosecutor said the defendant indicated he was holding a knife to his throat and that he was going to jump. She said the Fire Service and "armed response" and a "negotiator" were called out to "help diffuse the situation".

The prosecutor said: "There was a six or seven-hour stand-off in Ballymena town centre due to this. Eventually then there was an injury caused to Mr Connolly by himself and as a result of that police then felt the need to take the action to actually taser him to prevent more injury to himself".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a previous record and was currently the subject of a Probation Order. That had been given in January 2022.

Connolly was also given a custodial sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates' Court on April 19 this year and was released, time served, on April 24.

The defence lawyer said Connolly had been staying at the Lighthouse Hostel since his release from custody.

He said the defendant was known to the Community Mental Health Team and he could stay with his brother if released on bail.

A police officer told the court there was a concern the defendant would commit further offences and "take up resources" as on May 31 "multiple agencies" were involved and the "whole" of Ballymena town centre was closed off.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the circumstances gave "cause for concern" as the defendant was at a risk of self-harm and his mental health "appears fragile".

Refusing a bail application, the judge said there was no proper address for the defendant and there was also a risk of further offences.

He said a "care and support package" would also need to be put in place for Connolly.