Seven police officers were assaulted in Downpatrick this past weekend when responding to two separate calls for assistance from the public, the PSNI has revealed.

In one of the incidents four officers were injured by a man who spat, punched and kicked at them, even kicking one officer in the face.

All remained on duty for the remainder of their shift, answering further calls for service, despite sustaining various injuries in the assaults.

The following night, Saturday July 26, a number of the same police officers were again attacked as they responded to a reported assault on a man.

The 17-year-old female suspect punched, kicked and headbutted attending police officers. Again, all of those assaulted remained on duty answering further requests from the community.

In both of these cases the individuals were subsequently charged with a number of offences, including assault on police.

District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “It should never be accepted as ‘part of the job’ for anyone to be punched, kicked or spat at. Police officers come to work knowing that it’s a tough calling but they should expect to be able to do their jobs without fear of attack.

"These incidents are a snapshot, in just one area, of the risks and issues faced by our officers every day as they respond to calls to assist those who need help.

"Thankfully, all officers involved were fit to remain on duty, however it is important that our officers and the incredible work they do not be taken for granted.”