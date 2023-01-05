Seven prisoners, including a convicted murderer, are currently unlawfully at large from custody in Northern Ireland.
One of them has been unlawfully at large for more than 20 years.
The Department of Justice has asked that if a member of the public sees anyone matching any of the descriptions issued relating to the seven men they should call their nearest police station or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
1. Unlawfully at large
Seven men are currently listed by the Department of Justice for Northern Ireland as being unlawfully at large.
Photo: Department of Justice
2. Emmanuel Henry
Unlawfully at large since December 22, 2022 from HMP Magilligan. He is aged 30 and is described as being 1.79m in height, of medium build, with blue eyes and with a fresh complexion. He has a scar on his left cheek and nose and a Celtic cross tattoo on his back.
His offences are listed as robbery , burglary , possession of a class B controlled drug, Inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault on police.
He had been on unaccompanied temporary release.
Photo: Department of Justice
3. James Meehan
Unlawfully at large since October 9, 2022, after being released on Burren home leave. He is aged 53 and described as 1.8m in height, of medium build, with a fresh complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has several distinguishing marks - a vaccination mark on his upper left arm; a scar on his right hand and a disgigurement on his left middle finger. His offences are listed as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and murder.
Photo: Department of Justice
4. Elijah Martin Gavin
Unlawfully at large since April 13, 2022 from HMP Magilligan. He is aged 26 and described as being 1.77m in height, of medium build and with green eyes and brown hair. He has various distinguishing marks - a tattoo on his lower left arm of baby Johny,; a tattoo of a snake on the back of his right shoulder; a tattoo on his chest of a cross and a tattoo of pearl on his lower right arm. His offences are listed as: using a motor vehicle without insurance, excess speed, fraud by false representation, no driving licence, burglarly (non dwelling), criminal damage, burglary with intent to steal, grievous bodily harm, possession of a class B controlled drug and burglary with intent to steal. He had been released on compassionate temporary release.
Photo: Department of Justice