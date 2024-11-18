Sex offender admits notification charge
A sex offender has appeared in court and admitted an offence regarding a need to notify police regarding his details.
Michael McCollum (26), with an address listed as Curragh Hill in Carnlough, is charged in relation to July 16 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 14, the case adjourned to January 9 for a pre-sentence report.