A sex offender with an address listed as in Newtownabbey is accused of failing to notify police, within a relevant period, of a change of address.

Simon Anthony McDonagh (41), of Larch Grove, is charged in relation to January 16 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison and was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to April 15.