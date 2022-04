Mark Kennedy (34), of Carson Street, had the offence detected in June 2021.

He also admitted possessing Diazepam in October, 2018.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He has been given £500 bail to an address “to be approved by police”.

The court heard he is the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.