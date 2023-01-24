A sex offender made off from a hotel in County Antrim without paying a £97 bill.

John Patrick Smyth, aged 36 going by his charge sheet, with an address given as 'no fixed abode' in Belfast, appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court in connection with the offence on January 20 last year.

A prosecutor said police received a "third party report of a domestic incident" and officers spoke to a member of staff about "reports of loud noises from a neighbouring room".

Smyth, the prosecutor said, was "wanted in relation to an allegation of breach of SOPO (Sexual Offences Prevention Order)".

Police became aware Smyth had fled from the hotel "in an attempt to avoid arrest and had made off without settling the bill of £97".

The defendant, who has 86 previous convictions, told the court: "I have been staying in that hotel for several months through the Housing Executive and when the Housing Executive couldn't put me in it, I was paying myself to be in that hotel."

He claimed the "domestic" incident last January was "nothing to do with me" and when the police came he had left and had "every intention" of paying the bill but he had been remanded in custody and had no way of paying it. "When I got out of custody I genuinely just forgot all about it," he told the court.