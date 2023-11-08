A sex offender claimed he had forgotten to tell police of a new address as he had a "lot on his mind".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Bradley (69) should have told police within three days of the move, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard. Police then received an anonymous report that the defendant had moved to new premises.

Whilst living in County Derry/Londonderry in 2012 the defendant had been made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order at a Crown Court for an "indefinite" period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Court, on Thursday, heard police spoke to the defendant in August this year and Bradley said he had moved to an address and had been there for around three weeks and had forgotten to tell the PSNI as he had a "lot on his mind".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the breach of the Sexual Offences Prevention Order was a "serious matter".

He said there had been eleven years "without any incident" and he was prepared to accept the address notification breach was a "one-off".

The judge told Bradley: "Hopefully you understand that this Sexual Offences Prevention Order is an important order and it is very important that you adhere to the terms of it."