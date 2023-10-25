Register
Sex offender, who returned to Portadown despite his deportation following rape conviction, has been jailed for four months

A Lithuanian sex offender, who returned to Co Armagh despite being deported following a conviction for rape, has been given a four-month jail term.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
Ramunas Jocius, aged 51, from Ripley Terrace, Portadown, appeared via video link before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order and, that as a sex offender, he failed to notify police of a change to his address. His solicitor said his client would be pleading guilty to both charges.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.
Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.
A prosecutor told the court that Jocius is a Category 2 medium risk registered sex offender having been convicted of rape in 2018.

“As a result of this he was sentenced to five years in prison and was subsequently deported from Northern Ireland in 2020,” the prosecutor said. “On June 22, 2023 police were made aware the defendant was back in his previous address of Ripley Terrace, Portadown. Police confirmed on July 5, 2023 the defendant had failed to notify police of his change of address as per his notification requirements. On July 18 this year he was located at Ripley Terrace with his partner. He made full admissions in interview indicating he was back in NI to get medical records.”

The defendant’s solicitor said his client has been in custody since July 18.

“Three months to the equivalent to a six months sentence. He returned to collect belongings in Portadown. He was here illegally so no doubt he will be deported again,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a four-month jail term in respect of each of the charges to run concurrently with the £25 offender’s levy to the first charge.