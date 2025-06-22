A man with a Larne address who pleaded guilty to failing to make an annual notification under the Sexual Offences Act regarding his 'name, home address and date of birth,' is "terrified" to return to Northern Ireland to be sentenced, a court has heard.

Robert James Christie (45), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lower Waterloo Road, committed the offence between March 18 and April 7 this year.

He was due to be sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday but his defence barrister said he is in Scotland and is "entirely terrified to return to the jurisdiction".

She asked if he could link in via video link for sentencing. District Judge Nigel Broderick agreed that could happen and the case was adjourned to June 26.