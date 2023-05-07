Register
Sexual offences against a child investigation: two men due in Lisburn Court

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating a report of sexual offences against a child which was received on Wednesday (May 3), have charged two men to court.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 15:46 BST

A 39-year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography, possession of indecent images of a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of a child, obstructing police and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

The men remain in police custody at this time. Both will appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, May 8).

Lisburn courthouse Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse Pic by Google

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

