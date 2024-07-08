Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Dunmurry has been ordered to serve 100 hours of community service, as well as two years on Probation for a number of offences including criminal damage, assault on police, and possession of drugs.

Thomas Robert Reid, 39, whose address was given as Yew Tree Walk in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of criminal damage, two counts of disorderly behaviour, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of common assault, and two counts of assault on police.

The court heard that on Thursday, December 14, 2023 police attended Cardan Bar in Railway Street in Lisburn following the report of a male becoming aggressive after he was ejected from the premises.

It was said that he shouted, threw banners belonging to the bar onto the road, and smashed glasses that were sitting in the outside area of the bar.

Community Service and Probation Order for Dunmurry man who admitted a catalogue of offences. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was placed into a police vehicle and staff directed police to the defendant’s property. Three blister packs of Pregabalin were found in a bag and a further blister pack of Zopiclone was found inside.

The defendant began to act aggressively to officers, shouting “Up the UVF”.

He was arrested and kicked the internal doors of the police van and walls whilst being transferred to custody.

During interview he said he couldn’t remember anything that had happened.

On a separate occasion on December 31, 2024 at 6.40pm police received a report of two males and two females involved in an altercation at a block of flats in Dunmurry.

It was reported that the defendant had thrown two boxes of plants that were damaged during the incident.

It was alleged that the defendant assaulted one of the female, shouting at neighbours and using foul language.

During arrest it was said the defendant began to resist the police and had to be taken to the ground, where he grabbed an officer’s leg and refused to let go. He also kicked out at the officers a number of times.

During interview he made full admission to breaking the plant boxes and shouting in the female’s face.

He stated it had stemmed from an ongoing neighbour issue and he had been pushed to his limit.

The Prosecution Service also stated that the injured party was seeking a restraining order, as well as compensation for the damaged plants, which were said to be valued at £200.

A defence lawyer said: “He hasn’t been before this court for a considerable amount of time. He has to come to terms with the fact that he is addicted to alcohol and drugs.

"He is no longer seeking prescription medication on an illicit basis. If he can remain sober, he shouldn’t be back before the court.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “These are pretty grim circumstances. It is not little minor things. It is shocking behaviour.”

Ms Watters imposed a Combination Order, with the defendant to serve 100 hours of community service, as well as two years on Probation.

Ms Watters also ordered him to pay compensation of £200, and issued a restraining order for two years.