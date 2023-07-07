Register
SF councillor welcomes ‘care and support’ for people impacted by stabbing incident

Cookstown Sinn Fein Councillor John McNamee has said that he was shocked to hear about the serious incident at last night's under 16s match in Paddy Cullen Park in which two men were stabbed.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

He said his thoughts are with those who were injured or affected in any way. "As a member of my local Father Rocks GAA Club I'm aware that work is already underway to provide support and assistance to all those impacted and I would like to commend the Club for doing so,” he said.

Cookstown Sinn Féin councillor John McNamee. Credit: Sinn FéinCookstown Sinn Féin councillor John McNamee. Credit: Sinn Féin
