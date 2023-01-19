A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (January 20).

39-year-old Shane Whitla died from injuries received when he was shot in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday, January 12.

His funeral is on Friday at 9.45am from Lorna Donnelly's home, 24 Prospect Way, to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Colman's Cemetery.

Police at Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan after the murder of Shane Whitla on January 12. Pic Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Major Investigation Team Detectives investigating the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday, January 12, have charged a 25-year-old man with murder.

"He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday January 20.”