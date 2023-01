Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have conducted a search of a house in the Lurgan area and arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He was arrested on Tuesday (January 17) and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement

Police at the scene of the sudden death of Shane Whitla in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan on Thursday, January 12. Pic Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Advertisement