Police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have charged a 28-year-old man.

39-year-old Mr Whitla was shot several times in an alleyway just off Woodville Street on January 12 before he made his way into the nearby Lord Lurgan Park where he was found.

In a brief statement issued tonight (Friday, January 20), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday, January 12, have charged a 28-year-old man.

"The man has been charged with murder and possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

