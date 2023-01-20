Police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have charged two more men with murder.

39-year-old Mr Whitla was shot several times in an alleyway just off Woodville Street on January 12 before he made his way into the nearby Lord Lurgan Park where he was found.

Late on Friday night (January 20), police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with murder and is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday (January 21).

Just a few hours earlier they issued a brief statement in relation to another man.

“Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday, January 12, have charged a 28-year-old man,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The man has been charged with murder and possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

