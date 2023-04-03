Register
Shane Whitla murder: 29-year-old man returned for interview

A 29-year-old man, arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, returned for interview on Monday (April 3).

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:01 BST

Details were issued in a short statement from the police.

A PSNI spokesperson added that the man has now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on Thursday, January 12. The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Shane Whitla
The 29-year-old man was arrested on January 13 on suspicion of attempted murder and drugs-related offences. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.