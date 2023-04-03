Details were issued in a short statement from the police.
A PSNI spokesperson added that the man has now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on Thursday, January 12. The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 29-year-old man was arrested on January 13 on suspicion of attempted murder and drugs-related offences. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.