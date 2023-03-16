Register
Shane Whitla murder investigation update as police find items during Lurgan search

Detectives from the PSNi’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Shane Whitla have recovered ‘a number of items’ during a search in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan.

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT

The operation was carried out on Wednesday evening (March 15) .

Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday, January 12.

The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Shane Whitla

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out on Wednesday evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination.

"We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided with 100% anonymity to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos and footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S01-PO1