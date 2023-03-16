Detectives from the PSNi’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Shane Whitla have recovered ‘a number of items’ during a search in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday evening (March 15) .

Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday, January 12.

The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Shane Whitla

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out on Wednesday evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination.

"We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided with 100% anonymity to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

