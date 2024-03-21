Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake O’Brien, aged 28, from Church Walk in Lurgan, had a special application before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 20), to have the two imitation firearms returned to him.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

O’Brien is on remand in Maghaberry Prison charged with the murder of Shane Whitla on January 12 last year and is also facing a further charge of possession of a firearm, namely a handgun, with intent to endanger life on the same date. He is due before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 22) for a Preliminary Enquiry – the legal step in sending a case to the Crown Court.

Barrister Mr David McKeown said: “I think what had occurred is that this might (the application) have accidently been served on the Prosecution Service when it ought to have been served on the police.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This gentleman’s on the list on Friday. He is in custody and he is making an application for his imitation firearms to be returned to him. Surely not.”

Mr McKeown said he believed it is an application to the police.

“It shouldn’t have the same ICOS number (online case tracking) and that is part of the confusion as well.

"Those imitation firearms are not evidence in those cases,” said the barrister.

District Judge Rafferty said they wouldn’t deal with it today. “There seems to be a myriad of difficulties,” he said.