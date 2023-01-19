The PSNI has been granted more time to question a 28-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder following police search of a house in Lurgan on Wednesday.

It follows the murder a week ago of Shane Whitla, a 39-year-old father of three who was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening January 12th, and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Shane Whitla from Lurgan was found murdered in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening.

Police said Shane was shot a number of times, including once in the back. After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he died.

Mr Whitla’s funeral is to take place tomorrow morning in Lurgan.

The PSNI has released CCTV footage of two men seen walking into an alleyway in Woodville Street Lurgan on the evening of the murder.

This evening a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday January 12, have been granted an extension of 27 hours for the further detention of a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday January 18.”

Detectives investigating the murder said: "He was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.

"A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on suspicion of murder on Tuesday January 17th has been released on bail to allow for further inquiries,” said the PSNI press officer.