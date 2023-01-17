A second man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Lurgan man Shane Whitla while another man, arrested last week, has been released on bail.

Mr Whitla, who was aged 39 and a father of four, was found shot dead in Lord Lurgan Park last Thursday evening. Police revealed he had also been shot in the back.

Shane Whitla from Lurgan was found murdered in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening.

On Friday evening Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who revealed that Mr Whitla was known to police, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances of Shane's brutal murder. No one should protect the person responsible for this murder.”

This morning the PSNI said on Twitter: “We have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder as the investigation into the death of Shane Whitla continues.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday 12 January have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"He was arrested this morning, Tuesday 17 January, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

"Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”

Meanwhile in an email from the PSNI press office a spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla in Lurgan on Thursday, 12th January, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.