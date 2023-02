Sheep rustlers have struck again in the Mid Ulster area.

Police are investigating the theft of about 37 animals from the Milltown Road area of Draperstown.

The animals were taken sometime between January 30 and February 1. The sheep are described as having red flock marks.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 374 01/02/23.

