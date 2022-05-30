Management at Lismore Comprehensive School appealed for the support after vandals attacked the new £25m school building at the weekend.

This is the latest in a number of attacks on the new school building which may set back its scheduled completion date.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “As a school community we were shocked and disappointed to learn about the significant and costly damage incurred to our new school build this past weekend.

How the new Lismore Comprehensive will look.

“Newly fitted windows were smashed as was a considerable amount of glass due to be installed today.

“In addition, a crane was vandalised.

“This unwarranted behaviour may impact progress on the build, scheduled for completion in January 2023.

“As a school which prides itself on our links with the local community, we would urge those responsible to desist from such unacceptable practices and allow our new school, which is being built to enhance provision for the people of Craigavon and surrounding areas, to continue without further interruption.”

The PSNI is appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at the site of a new school build on the Monbrief East Road, Craigavon.

Sergeant Stewart said: “Police received a report at 7.20am on Monday, 30th May that three windows of a crane cab had been broken.

“A number of window panes on a pallet were also damaged and windows inside the building, both fitted and unfitted, had also been vandalised.

“Site equipment had also been thrown onto the roof of the building.

“We estimate this appalling act of vandalism to have cost thousands of pounds worth of damages.

“I would appeal to anyone involved in this kind of anti-social activity to stop and would also urge anyone with any information or concerns to contact our Neighbourhood Team.

“Reporting incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus patrols where they are needed most.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information or CCTV or dash-cam footage which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 267 of 30/05/22.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

-