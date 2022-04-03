Shock as knife seized from 13-year-old

The knife was taken from a teenage boy in the Lurgan area.

A police spokesperson said: “Great work from officers in E section Lurgan. Another knife off the streets.

“This particular knife was seized from a 13-year-old male in the Lurgan area.”

The knife seized by police fron a 13-year-old in Lurgan. Picture PSNI

When an image of the knife was posted on social media, the public voiced their concerns on the PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Facebook page.

One man said: “Good work guys. A 13 year old just a kid I dread to think what could take place if that kid got into a fight as kids do.”