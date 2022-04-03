Loading...

Shock as knife seized from 13-year-old

Members of the public have expressed their shock after police revealed an image of a knife they had seized from a 13-year-old.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:13 am

The knife was taken from a teenage boy in the Lurgan area.

A police spokesperson said: “Great work from officers in E section Lurgan. Another knife off the streets.

“This particular knife was seized from a 13-year-old male in the Lurgan area.”

The knife seized by police fron a 13-year-old in Lurgan. Picture PSNI

When an image of the knife was posted on social media, the public voiced their concerns on the PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Facebook page.

One man said: “Good work guys. A 13 year old just a kid I dread to think what could take place if that kid got into a fight as kids do.”

Another said: “I dread to think what could have happened, so scary to think of children running around with these! Thank you!”

