‘Shocked’ Rasharkin householder had screwdriver brandished in his face during aggravated burglary

A resident has been left shocked and frightened after being threatened with a screwdriver during an aggravated burglary in Rasharkin on Monday night.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

Detectives are investigating the incident which took place at the home of an older person on the Townhill Road.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The male householder was in his back garden at around 7.30pm when he was approached by four unknown men. The men brought him into the house where one of the intruders brandished a screwdriver in the victim's face and took his mobile phone.

“The men then went upstairs in the property for a time before leaving. The resident was left shocked and frightened by the ordeal but was physically unharmed.

Police investigating an aggravated burglary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin have appealed for information. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police investigating an aggravated burglary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin have appealed for information. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police investigating an aggravated burglary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin have appealed for information. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin last night. Please call 101, quoting reference 2200 of 10/07/23. Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/>.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

