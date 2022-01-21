A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the report of a shooting incident in Portadown in the early hours of Friday 21st January are appealing for information.

“The incident at a house at Loughgall Road in the town was reported to have taken place at around 12:25am on Friday morning.

“One woman was inside the house when a shot was fired at the property, striking the front window, smashing the outer pane.”

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “Thankfully, the woman was not injured as a result of this reckless attack but, as you can imagine, she has been left badly shaken.

“We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I am appealing to anyone who was in Loughgall Road area at around the time of the incident and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 30 22/01/22. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Ulster Unionist Leader, Doug Beattie MLA, and fellow Upper Bann Councillor Julie Flaherty, condemned the shooting.

Doug said: “This is a ridiculously reckless act that could have endangered the life of the lady that lives in the property, and the lives of her neighbours, not to mention anyone in the area at that time.

“Quite often those injured in incidents like this are bystanders, caught in the crossfire or hit by ricocheting bullets. It is reckless and deplorable. There is no place for this in the community.”

Julie said: “This was a reckless act and we are lucky that we are not dealing with a fatality or injury this morning.

“We have called in with the property owner to reassure her of our support and our condemnation of this attack.

“We urge anyone with any information on the incident to come forward, to contact 101 with crime reference number 30 22/01/22. Or to call the confidential Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.”

