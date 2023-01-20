Police are hunting a man armed with a knife who made off from a Cookstown shop with a sum of money and cigarettes.

The incident happened in Union Street area of the town on Thursday evening.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Shortly before 7:25pm, it was reported that a masked man entered a shop in the area armed with a knife.

"The man demanded money from a female member of staff and made off on foot down an alleyway with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes following the incident. The female staff member was not injured but left badly shaken.

Union Street, Cookstown where the robbery took place on Thursday night.

“The man is described as being 6ft3 in height, wearing a grey/black coloured hooded top, grey coloured gloves and black and white trainers.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1846 19/01/23."

