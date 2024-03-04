Shop manager caught travelling at 100mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway is disqualified
Damien Donaghy, aged 47, from Killins Wood View, Mountfield, Omagh, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told the detection was made at 7pm on November 16, 2023 and that the dual carriageway was restricted to 60 mph.
Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant admitted the offence and fully accepted that 100mph on the dual carriageway was "a high speed".
Mr Dillon said the defendant had a Republic of Ireland driving licence as he had been employed there for some years, and had now applied for a driving test here as he required a Northern Ireland driving licence.
He said Donaghy had explained this matter to the police.
Mr Dillon added the defendant was a father-of-four and worked in a shop at Portballintrae following the death of the owner.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would disqualify the defendant until tested.