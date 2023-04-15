Shoplifter admits stealing more than £2,500 worth of goods including alcohol and meat

A man has admitted shoplifting more than £2,500 worth of goods.

Thomas McIlhagga (44), of Chichester Park East, Ballymena committed 11 thefts between November 2022 and February 2023.

Ten of the thefts were at Sainsbury's and one at Tesco according to the charge sheet.

Goods taken included alcohol and meat including an incident on Christmas Eve when spirits to the value of £228 were stolen.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant appeared via video link from Antrim town at Ballymena Magistrates' Court which heard that he breached bail by stealing alcohol worth £240 from Tesco on April 3 and £301 worth of alcohol from Tesco on April 12 this year.

McIlhagga also pleaded guilty to those charges.

A defence barrister said the defendant had an "addiction for a number of years".

Applying for bail, the lawyer said Community Addictions and the 'Turning Point' organisation have been contacted in relation to the defendant.

