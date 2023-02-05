A young woman attempted to avoid security as she pushed a trolley full of goods out of Cookstown Asda without paying, a court was told.

Twenty-year-old Molly Connors from Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stealing goods valued £130, and going equipped for theft with a magnet detagger.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (February 3) that the defendant was apprehended after the alarm had gone off as she tried to leave the store.

Prosecuting counsel said police were called and a found a silver detagger and cautioned the defendant for going equipped. She could not produce a receipt for the goods.

Imposing the sentence, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Connors she didn’t need him to tell her that it was wrong to steal other people’s property.

He said on this occasion she had displayed “a degree of sophistication” in that she had a detagger, but had not taken all the tags off as one had triggered the alarm.