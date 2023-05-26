A man has admitted stealing over £3,000 worth of goods in a shoplifting spree to sell on to get cash to buy cocaine, a court heard.

Thomas McIlhagga (44), of Chichester Park East, Ballymena, committed 15 thefts between October 2022 and April this year. The thefts were at Sainsbury's and Tesco and goods taken included alcohol and meat.

It included an incident on Christmas Eve last year when spirits to the value of £228 were stolen. On Thursday, the defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a cocaine addiction and during the Covid lockdown he became "more insular" and his addiction "spiraled".

Ballymena courthouse

The lawyer said McIlhagga was taking "high value items" to re-sell to "obtain quick money" to "feed" his addiction.

The barrister said the defendant had been "doing well" in custody; was "clean" regarding drugs and was going to the gym.

District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had spent time in jail on remand and put him on Probation for a year with a condition that he gets addiction treatment.

