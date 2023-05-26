Thomas McIlhagga (44), of Chichester Park East, Ballymena, committed 15 thefts between October 2022 and April this year. The thefts were at Sainsbury's and Tesco and goods taken included alcohol and meat.
It included an incident on Christmas Eve last year when spirits to the value of £228 were stolen. On Thursday, the defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence barrister said the defendant had a cocaine addiction and during the Covid lockdown he became "more insular" and his addiction "spiraled".
The lawyer said McIlhagga was taking "high value items" to re-sell to "obtain quick money" to "feed" his addiction.
The barrister said the defendant had been "doing well" in custody; was "clean" regarding drugs and was going to the gym.
District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant had spent time in jail on remand and put him on Probation for a year with a condition that he gets addiction treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The judge said he would not order the defendant to pay restitution as he was not in a position to pay the money and it would increase the risk of further offending.