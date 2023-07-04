Jolanta Marszelewska (55), with an address at Leckagh Walk, Magherafelt, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
She pleaded guilty to stealing a dress belonging to Cuddy's and handling stolen goods belonging to The Fashion House on July 9 last.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said police received a call from the owner of the department store asking them for assistance.
The lawyer said police attended and the defendant was reported to have gone into a changing room with four dresses and came out with three.
The stolen dress, valued £26, was found in her bag along with a number of items from The Fashion House. The lawyer added that all the items were recovered.
A defence lawyer explained that Marszelewska resided in Poland and had been visiting family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said she was suffering “mental health difficulties” and could not remember the incident.