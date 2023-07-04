A shoplifter was stopped by the store owner and reported to police, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Jolanta Marszelewska (55), with an address at Leckagh Walk, Magherafelt, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

She pleaded guilty to stealing a dress belonging to Cuddy's and handling stolen goods belonging to The Fashion House on July 9 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a call from the owner of the department store asking them for assistance.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said police attended and the defendant was reported to have gone into a changing room with four dresses and came out with three.

The stolen dress, valued £26, was found in her bag along with a number of items from The Fashion House. The lawyer added that all the items were recovered.

A defence lawyer explained that Marszelewska resided in Poland and had been visiting family.

