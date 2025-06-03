Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have also confirmed that a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

In an update on Tuesday (June 3), the PSNI said: “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just before midnight on 2 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, a woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 3 June.

Officers pictured at a house on the Shore road in Belfast on Tuesday (June 3). Photo by Press Eye

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.”

Earlier, cordons were in place with forensic officers at the scene as police enquiries continued.

North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says the incident has shocked the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”

Further police updates will follow in due course.