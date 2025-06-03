Shore Road: man (30s) remains in custody on suspicion of murder after woman’s death

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 08:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 17:11 BST

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

Police have also confirmed that a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

In an update on Tuesday (June 3), the PSNI said: “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just before midnight on 2 June.

"Sadly, a woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 3 June.

Officers pictured at a house on the Shore road in Belfast on Tuesday (June 3). Photo by Press EyeOfficers pictured at a house on the Shore road in Belfast on Tuesday (June 3). Photo by Press Eye
"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.”

Earlier, cordons were in place with forensic officers at the scene as police enquiries continued.

North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says the incident has shocked the local community.

In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”

Further police updates will follow in due course.

