Shore Road: police probe criminal damage at 88-year-old woman's home on 'freezing cold night'

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2025, 08:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 08:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are currently investigating an incident of criminal damage at an elderly woman’s home on Shore Road, Belfast.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.10am on January, 3.

In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “On a freezing cold night, an 88-year-old woman was woken from her sleep when two males smashed the windows at the front of her property. This left her home exposed to the elements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The males then made off from the scene. Police are very keen to identify the males involved.

"If anyone has any information which could assist police with their enquiries, please ring 101 and quote reference number 133 of 03/01/25.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice