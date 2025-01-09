Shore Road: police probe criminal damage at 88-year-old woman's home on 'freezing cold night'
Police are currently investigating an incident of criminal damage at an elderly woman’s home on Shore Road, Belfast.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10am on January, 3.
In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “On a freezing cold night, an 88-year-old woman was woken from her sleep when two males smashed the windows at the front of her property. This left her home exposed to the elements.
"The males then made off from the scene. Police are very keen to identify the males involved.
"If anyone has any information which could assist police with their enquiries, please ring 101 and quote reference number 133 of 03/01/25.”