Shots fired at Bushmills house

PSNI Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “It was reported that four men came to the door of the property but refused to tell the occupants what they wanted before one of them fired through an upstairs window.

“Damage was also reported to have been caused to the front door of the house. A woman, aged in her seventies, and a man, aged in his thirties were both in the property at the time. Thankfully, neither of the occupants were physically injured but they were left shaken by what happened.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Tullydraw Road, Dungannon.

“This was an utterly reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of those in the house or anyone else in the area. It is fortunate that we are not dealing with serious injuries or fatalities today.

“The four men were described as wearing boiler suits and balaclavas. It was also reported that all four were holding baseball type bats. At this time, it is believed that they made off from the driveway of the property on foot.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1855 of 24/9/22.