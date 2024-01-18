Police have seized a 'significant' amount of Class B drugs and made an arrest during a search in Newtownabbey today (Thursday).

Officers seized a significant amount of Class B drugs in various forms alongside a small amount of Class A drugs. (Pic: PSNI).

Officers from the Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team conducted the search as part of an investigation into the manufacture, production and supply of cannabis.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers seized a significant amount of Class B drugs in various forms. A small amount of Class A drugs were also recovered.