'Significant' amount of Class B drugs seized in Newtownabbey

Police have seized a 'significant' amount of Class B drugs and made an arrest during a search in Newtownabbey today (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:10 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Officers from the Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team conducted the search as part of an investigation into the manufacture, production and supply of cannabis.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers seized a significant amount of Class B drugs in various forms. A small amount of Class A drugs were also recovered.

"One male was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.”