'Significant' amount of Class B drugs seized in Newtownabbey
Police have seized a 'significant' amount of Class B drugs and made an arrest during a search in Newtownabbey today (Thursday).
Officers from the Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team conducted the search as part of an investigation into the manufacture, production and supply of cannabis.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers seized a significant amount of Class B drugs in various forms. A small amount of Class A drugs were also recovered.
"One male was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.”