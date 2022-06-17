‘Significant damage’ caused after theft at Ballyclare car dealership

Officers say the incident occurred sometime between 6pm on Tuesday, June 15 and 7am on Wednesday, June 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that four wheels were taken from a vehicle and significant damage was caused to the premises.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone who has information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 408 of 15/06/22.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”