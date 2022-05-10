Cookstown Ulster Unionist Cllr Trevor Wilson condemned the attack adding that it shows that there is ‘absolutely no sign of mutual respect’.

Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “A floral tribute in the shape of a Landing Craft had been placed at the War Memorial in Stewartstown to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

“It was offending no-one and nor was it intended to. Nonetheless, its presence proved too much for some thugs who decided to destroy it in an act of wanton vandalism.

A tribute to the Falklands War dead which has been placed at the War Memorial in Stewartstown, County Tyrone has been destroyed.

“Even by the shocking standards of hate crime in Northern Ireland this is a new low. There is absolutely no sign of mutual respect, tolerance or understanding on display here. Mere words are insufficient to condemn the people responsible for this act.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Niamh Doris said she was disgusted at the damage carried out in Stewartstown in recent weekend, including the attack on the memorial.

She said: “Last weekend allotments done by Stewartstown Men’s Shed were vandalized by youths and over the past weekend further damage was done throughout the village, including the attack of a memorial which is completely wrong.

“Stewartstown is a lovely a community and the village I now call home. There has been serious investment by private businesses which has opened the village up for visitors and it has a strong sense of community, no better displayed than at this time of the year when all from both sides and none come together to do the flowers for Stewartstown in Bloom.

The RBL floral tribute in Stewartstown

“I would appeal with anyone with any information to call the police on 101 and I will be asking that the community police are in the area more regularly to stop this senseless nonsense from happening again.

“I would appeal to those who caused the damage to wise up and contribute to Stewartstown rather than damage the good work done by your neighbor’s and residents.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of theft in The Square area of Stewartstown shortly after 1.05am this morning (Monday 9th May).”

Sergeant McCann said: “It was reported that a model replica landing craft was removed from the area. Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 74 of 09/05/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

